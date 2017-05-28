VCSO: Man arrested after early morning shooting on Daytona Beach

A man was arrested after a shooting on Daytona Beach early Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Volusia County Beach Safety officials heard gunfire near the Ocean Deck restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found James Flournoy, 32, lying on the sand with a gunshot wound.

Flourney survived his injuries and was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Officers with Beach Safety and the Daytona Beach Police Department interviewed witnesses and arrested Devin Ross, 26, at the Roomba Inn and Suites.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after police recovered the handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Ross, who said Flournoy, who appeared drunk, started yelling obscenities at his girlfriend and her child, and tried to hurt him.

Ross was released on bail.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation continues.

;