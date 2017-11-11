Users claim iPhoneX 'freezes' in cold weather

Apple customers are feeling out in the cold when it comes to the new iPhoneX and weather conditions.

The software company acknowledged that the screen of the iPhoneX becomes unresponsive when it is taken outdoors in cold weather and plans to fix the issue in a future software update, according to Loop Insight.

Phone users complained on a Reddit thread that the iPhone X's screen becomes unresponsive outside in the cold. When they come back inside where it's warmer, the iPhone X goes back to operating normally. Not all iPhone X owners have experienced the problem, but according to the posts on Reddit, a sizable portion are able to replicate the issue.

In a statement to Loop Insight, Apple said that it's “aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment.”

In a support page entry, Apple said that it recommends using the iPhoneX in temperatures between 32 and 95 degrees, Fox News reported.

Apple did not announce a time frame for the software update for the iPhoneX, Fox News reported.