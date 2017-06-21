The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday for a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from the Florida Panhandle.

Investigators said Alanda McCoy was found around 1 p.m., but the details of where she was found have not been released.

Alanda McCoy had last been seen on Berry Hill Road in Milton, which is in Santa Rosa County, and investigators believe she could have been with 27-year-old William Kavchak.

