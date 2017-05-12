Unsafe air quality in Orlando improves by the weekend

Air quality becomes unsafe for some groups on Friday. There are several reasons on why air quality worsens. This is common in urban cities, where there is high population, factories’ gases emitted into the atmosphere, car pollutants, etc. Smoke and smog, can also affect the air quality in cities. If we combine local effects, such as the ones caused by population and certain weather conditions weather can worsen the air quality.

LOCAL EFFECTS

Large wildfires’ smoke can affect the air quality in the surrounded areas affected by the fires and where the wind is blowing.

Factories also emit gas fumes into the atmosphere, which could then get trapped in lower levels, if weather conditions are present to allow the trapping.

Car emissions also can act like the industries' gas fumes, getting trapped in the atmosphere.

The atmosphere is also made up of other organic compounds that when heated can react, producing ozone near the ground. This is when it affects residents the most, especially when people are already suffering from respiratory problems.

People with lung problems or asthma have been advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activity.

This is different than the ozone in the stratosphere, Earth’s second layer of the atmosphere, about 6.1 miles from the Earth’s surface up to 30 miles. The stratosphere’s temperatures increase with altitude because it absorbs the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation by ozone. In this case, ozone is good, because we are protected from sunburn.

WEATHER AND AIR QUALITY

For some days now, we’ve had a strong high pressure system right over Central Florida. The high pressure system has brought lots of heat due to the sinking air – the air heats as it sinks - and lots of stable weather, acting as a storm suppressant.



Now, picture all the gases, the ones naturally in the air, industrial and car emissions. If we have this sinking air, all the gases get trapped near the surface, making it a bit more difficult for people who already suffer from asthma and other respiratory problems to breathe.

With high pressure dominating over the area, air quality has been unsafe for some people with respiratory issues for a few days.

“Saturday’s front will help. The front will kick out our stagnant air mass and improve the quality,” explains WFTV certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

According to the EPA’s Air Quality Now forecast, tomorrow the levels will return to green, meaning good, the lowest level in the category.

IN FLORIDA

This does not occur too often in Florida, because of our geographic location, where winds are constantly coming in from either coasts. Also, compared to other cities, there are not many factories or industries that emit harmful gases into the atmosphere.

But the population continues to grow and more pollutants are put out into the atmosphere. As we continue to release more pollutants it affects all of our ecosystem, not just the air. The water can also get contaminated, foods; ultimately affecting our overall health.

The changing climate could likely make us be more at risk of having days with unsafe air quality levels. Cities that are already affected by this, will likely worsen.