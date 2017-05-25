Universal's Volcano Bay water park opens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort will open its Volcano Bay water park Thursday morning.
Crews worked around the clock Wednesday to put finishing touches on the park's centerpiece, a replica of a volcano.
Dale Mason, vice president and executive art director for Universal, said it has been a long journey.
"It's been a six-year journey on this project, and it takes a lot of people to do it," he said.
The original design team was small, but 6,000 people were involved in the planning, design and construction of the park, Mason said.
"We have traveled the world looking at other water parks and other experiences," Mason said. "We traveled all over Asia and brought back with us all the knowledge about what's great in a water park and what's not great. And we applied it here at Volcano Bay."
Volcano Bay features 18 attractions, including slides, raft rides and a lazy river, but the park's signature ride is Ko'okiri Body Plunge, a 70-degree-angle, 125-foot water slide.
The 170-foot ride is taller than Niagra Falls.
"It is an amazing, exhilarating thing," Mason said. "You gotta do it."
The park will open to visitors at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
