Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 92°
L 72°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Overcast
H 92° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
United Way cuts funding for homeless shelters to invest in permanent housing instead
Close

United Way cuts funding for homeless shelters to invest in permanent housing instead

United Way cuts funding for homeless shelters to invest in permanent housing instead
Photo Credit: The Washington Post
SARASOTA, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Homeless men and women bed down for the night outdoors in the alcoves of the Sarasota County Jail building in Sarasota, FL on April 08, 2016. They stay here because it's a more secure place to sleep without being robbed or beaten; there are security cameras around the building. The City of Sarasota passed an ordinance against "lodging out of doors" which prohibits sleeping or camping outside on public or private property without permission. It can mean jail time and a $400 fine. Some homeless and the ACLU filed a lawsuit the City for criminalizing the act of sleeping in a public space when there is no publicly available shelter. They say it violates the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. The suit also challenges Sarasotas ban on panhandling, arguing that it constitutes speech protected under the First Amendment. (Photo by Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

United Way cuts funding for homeless shelters to invest in permanent housing instead

Updated:
Photo Credit: The Washington Post

ORLANDO, Fla. -  United Way is making a major change in how it invests money from donors.

After decades of investing in agencies that offer services like shelters for the homeless, United Way wants to invest in permanent homes for people instead.

On any given night, the Salvation Army in Orlando is at capacity, with close to 200 men, women and children needing a place to sleep.

READ: Leaders, community react to United Way cutting funding for homeless shelters

But soon, there will be a major shift in the funding--nearly $200,000--that helps keep those doors open.

United Way invested $186,402 to house the homeless at Salvation Army last year.

The same is happening at the Coalition for the Homeless, where United Way invested more than $200,000 last year.  

At the Rescue Outreach Mission in Sanford, which is Seminole County's only emergency shelter, $95,405 will be redirected elsewhere.

“It's never easy for any of us, but I applaud Central Florida and United Way for understanding the importance of housing first,” said Shelly Lauten, the CEO of Central Florida Commission on Homelessness.

Lauten said United Way's move is another step in the region's shift from transitional housing services to the "housing first" model, where the focus is on long-term housing and support services to keep people from returning to the streets.

“The data supports that there's less recidivism and its cheaper for our community,” said Lauten.

It also brings another set of challenges, like where agencies will find affordable housing.

“As we are moving people into housing, we are running into the issue that there's not enough affordable housing in our region, so that will be a critical role for the commission moving forward,” Lauten said.  

In spite of the challenges, the United Way is committed to making "housing first" work.

Officials with the three agencies losing funding said they are already working with other partners to reduce the impact on current programs and services, while they cope with making the shift.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing on the University of Texas campus Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. >> Read more trending news University of Texas Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect in the attack as 20-year-old UT student Kendrex J. White. >> See the latest from the Austin American-Statesman
  • State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    The state dropped a charge of resisting arrest against murder suspect Markeith Loyd on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors saying the charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence was unwarranted. The document was filed on behalf of State Attorney Brad King by Assistant State Attorney Richard Karl Buxman. King replaced State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Governor Scott removed her from the case after she announced that she would never seek the death penalty. Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He was captured in Orange County following a nine-day manhunt.
  • Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic. Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting. Earlier, a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities. >> Read more trending news﻿ Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Book reveals Hillary Clinton suppressed her anger, didn’t want to concede to Trump
    Book reveals Hillary Clinton suppressed her anger, didn’t want to concede to Trump
    A new book about Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign details the moment she realized she lost the race to Donald Trump. The ﻿New York Post published an excerpt from the book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Election Campaign.  Part of it reads that Hillary Clinton took her assistant’s phone and “faked a smile with her voice,” congratulating Trump while “suppressing the anger that touched every nerve in her body.” The night of November 8, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were watching the returns in their suite on the top floor of The Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. “Hillary was still surprisingly calm, unable or unwilling to delve into the details of how her dream was turning into a nightmare,” authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes write in the book. “Bill was less reticent.  He’d had a sinking feeling that the British vote to leave the European Union had been a harbinger for a kind of screw-it vote in the United States. “He’d seen the trans-Atlantic phenomenon of populist rage at rallies across the country, and warned friends privately of his misgivings about its effect on Hillary’s chances. “Now his focus turned back to the international movement he’d seen gathering. ‘It’s like Brexit,’ he lamented.  ‘I guess it’s real’.” Earlier on the book describes campaign manager Robby Mook telling Clinton he doesn’t see how they are going to win.  Clinton tells him she understands but was not ready to officially bow out of the race.   “I’m not ready to go give this speech,” Clinton is quoted as saying in the book.  Then President Obama personally picked up the phone to call her and tell her to concede. Trump credited Clinton for being a smart opponent who ran a tough campaign, his phone call with Clinton lasting about a minute, according to the book.
  • Tree company worker tries to shove coworker in wood chipper, police say
    Tree company worker tries to shove coworker in wood chipper, police say
    An Oregon man has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of trying to shove a coworker at a tree service company into a running wood chipper.  Scott Edward Iverson, 26, of Stayton, is also charged with fourth-degree assault, according to Marion County Jail records. He is being held without bond.  Keizer police officials told KPTV in Portland that Iverson and several other workers were working at a job site Thursday when he approached the victim, who was loading brush into the wood chipper, from behind. Iverson is accused of putting the man in a choke hold and pushing his upper torso onto the feed table of the machine. >> Read more trending stories  The victim, 22, told police he struggled with Iverson, who made a second attempt to throw him headfirst into the machine before another employee saw the struggle and pulled Iverson off of the man, KPTV reported. Iverson walked away from the scene, but police found him the following afternoon at a restaurant in nearby Stayton, which is located about 12 miles southeast of Salem.  The victim told investigators he had no idea why Iverson attacked him, the news station said. He said he thought he was going to die in the assault. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.