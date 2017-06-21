United Against Poverty helps veterans get back to work

United Against Poverty wants companies willing to help veterans get back to work.

Ira Lambert was 17 years old when he joined the Army and became a Ranger.

Lambert said when he left the service after 15 years, his life spiraled out of control. He was jailed and was homeless for seven years.

“I hit a few stumps in the road. I took care of business,” Lambert told Channel 9's Nancy Alvarez.

He said United Against Poverty gave him his self-worth back and now he wants to give back.

The outreach center has about 800 veterans in its database.

Veteran employment specialist John Shughart estimated about half of the veterans are ready to enter the workforce.

“I think there's a lot attention given to recently returned veterans, post 9/11 veterans, but there are a lot of people that served our country in Korea or Vietnam that are ready to serve our workforce and could bring a lot to a company,” Shughart said.

The agency wants to partner with more companies willing to give veterans a chance and look past criminal records or long gaps in employment.

“If you're willing to take a chance, you may be surprised by what you'll see,” Shughart said.

“Hiring a veteran is just common sense. We see something that needs to get done, we get it done. That's why my employer likes me now,” Lambert said.