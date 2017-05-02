A woman from Holly Hill is behind bars and charged with a carjacking that ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle in front of a Walmart in Orange City, police said.

The suspect, Sharnett Burton, was only wearing her bra and underwear when she was arrested, police said.

Burton had been high on the flakka drug for three days where she carjacked a Chevy Impala from Sanford.

Several frightened drivers later called 911, alerting police about her dangerous driving.

“We are going southbound on Enterprise Road in Orange City, Florida and a gold Chevy Impala just totally drove in the other lane, head on into other cars,” a caller reported.

Police said Burton drove the car for miles, ending at the Walmart on Veterans Memorial Parkway, where she crashed into a pole near the store’s entrance.

Body-camera video from the responding officer shows a chaotic scene outside the store.

Watch body cam video:

Burton was calm, until the officer put the handcuffs on her and a struggle ensued.

Burton screamed, “I’m pregnant,” and the officer can be heard saying, “Face the wall, face the wall or I am going to put you on it, pregnant or not.”

Police could not confirm whether the suspect is pregnant, but because of the state she was in, it took several officers and a firefighter to get Burton into a police cruiser.

Burton is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer without violence.