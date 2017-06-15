Listen Live
News
I-4 Ultimate: FDOT opens new ramp onto Interstate 4 near downtown Orlando
By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. -  A new entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 4 from North Garland Avenue opened Thursday morning near downtown Orlando as part of the I-4 Ultimate project.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it shifted the ramp to smooth the traffic flow.

Crews closed the loop ramp from West Colonial Drive and opened another ramp across the street.

Read: 9 Investigates dramatic increase in crashes through I-4 Ultimate corridor

Drivers traveling eastbound on West Colonial Drive will no longer turn right for the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp. They'll instead need to turn left onto North Garland Avenue and veer left.

The new turn lane has room for about two vehicles.

"We still have a lot of work to do at the interchange," FDOT spokesman Dave Park said. "We are going to extend that left turn (lane) and shift that traffic in the eastbound lanes to the right a little bit."

Read: Drivers: Lane change striping creates hazardous conditions on I-4 in Orlando

The new ramp will be accessible from both roads.

"The nice thing is for drivers coming from the Orange Avenue side (who) were not able to access I-4 eastbound in the past, they will now be to use that ramp as well," Park said.

Drivers are asked to travel at a safe speed when driving through the construction zone.

See an illustration of the new traffic pattern.

