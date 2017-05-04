UCF professor discovers process to clean dirty air

A University of Central Florida chemistry professor has developed a process that could change the world in the fight against global warming.

Assistant professor Fernando Uribe-Romo has developed a way to turn dirty air from cars and power plants into something as safe as flavoring that can be used in food.

“We are eliminating the carbon dioxide that has been emitted and turning it into a more useful chemical,” Uribe-Romo said.

He has crafted a molecule capable of trapping carbon dioxide, the harmful gas that comes out of smoke stacks from power plants or exhaust from cars.

Once it is trapped and exposed to blue light, the dirty carbon can turn into something useful.

“This is kind of like a CO2 prison. It traps the gas, then a blue light is shined, and it’s turned into something you can use,” said Uribe-Romo.

Technically it’s turned into something called a formate, which is the product used in artificial food flavoring.

“Many flavorings, like bananas, are derivatives of formates,” he said.

The process is called artificial photosynthesis, since it’s similar to how plants convert carbon and oxygen.

The concept costs millions, sometimes billions, on a large scale.

But Uribe-Romo’s process costs pennies on the dollar.

He said that should make it attractive to big businesses, looking to keep their economic engine burnings, without the global warming debate.

“From my point of view, it doesn’t matter who caused it. We have a problem. We need to fix it,” said Uribe-Romo.

UCF has applied for a patent on the process and should get the answers in December.

Several companies have already expressed interest, but the professor isn’t disclosing yet who is interested.