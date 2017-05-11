UCF breaks ground on downtown Orlando campus

City of Orlando officials and school administrators broke ground Thursday morning on a new downtown Orlando campus shared by the University of Central Florida and Valencia College.

The campus will be built close to where the Amway Arena once stood in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood.

People who live nearby said they hope the new campus will be a step in the right direction for the area.

Officials said the new facility is just the intellectual anchor the area needs.

"(Parramore) has a remarkable past and has challenges and we, in partnership, think we can bring some ideas and resources that will help the community," said Thad Seymour Jr., vice provost for UCF Downtown. "With our partners in our Parramore community, we have the chance to help build a stronger community."

The campus will house almost 8,000 students and will provide specific programs, such as social work, legal studies, communications, digital media and health care.

"(The new facilities) offer the opportunity for our students to really be embedded in downtown and (to) work very closely with businesses and other organizations," Seymour said.

Seymour said one of the goals of the new campus is to increase access to education.

Parramore resident Arielle Bethune said she hopes her children can someday take advantage of that.

"All the parents here, we are big on education, we are big on having our kids involved and things like that," she said. "But sometimes we just don't get those opportunities."

