Uber, Lyft to get staging spots at OIA this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Governor Rick Scott plans to sign a ride sharing bill that removes local oversight from companies like Uber and Lyft. It would take effect on July 1st.
In advance of the law change, Orlando International Airport is making changes to its policy, by planning to provide pick-up, drop-off and staging areas for those operations, similar to what taxis and Uber BLACK enjoy now.
Here is their statement:
“The bill grants Transportation Network companies operating guidelines like Uber to operate at airports. Uber already operates at Orlando International with Uber Black. The bill grants the state the authority to do the background checks and regulations and preempts local agencies and extends that regulating and permitting function to the state. Assuming Governor Scott signs the bill, Effective July1, 2017 UberX can pick up at airports and can be charged pick-up fees consistent with taxis.
It also allows airports to designate pick-up, drop off, staging and other similar operations. It recognizes the high-volume vehicle nature of airports and grants the authority of the airport to identify areas for those functions. GOAA is in the process of evaluating Ground Transportation Rules and Regulations to accommodate the proposed new legislation. It is important that we (remain) flexible and adaptable to the potential changes in the ground transportation industry to provide opportunities to the traveling public. “-Executive Director Phil Brown.
@FLGovScott @Uber @lyft Thank you @FLGovScott on behalf of #Uber driver partners & millions of #Florida residents & visitors who rely on ridesharing. #MovingFlorida— Uber Florida (@Uber_Florida) April 24, 2017
Taking off: Uber expects to deploy flying taxis by 2020. https://t.co/Vt0PY0rS4w pic.twitter.com/oXDPojEU9A— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 25, 2017
