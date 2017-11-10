Uber and NASA team up on traffic control for Flying Cars

NASA and Uber signed an agreement to help develop an air-traffic-control system for the flying-car project.

Close Uber Elevate

The project has two names either, Uber Elevate or UberAir, but NASA will be using their initial 2011 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) plan as a basis.

The goal to work toward the goal of safe, efficient and quiet operations that include drone flights and deliveries and Ubers flying taxi’s that are projected to be in the air by 2020.

https://youtu.be/JuWOUEFB_IQ

Uber says they will begin flying the small planes with wing-mounted propellers initially in Los Angeles, Dallas and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The taxis can take off and land vertically, on the roofs of buildings.