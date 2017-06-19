Two systems may become tropical storms, forecasters say

A storm system moving into the Gulf of Mexico is slowly organizing and could become a named system over the next couple days, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

The potential storm will move toward the Texas and Louisiana coastline midweek, models show.

If it continues on that track, it will stay safely to the west of Florida.

“Being so close to Florida, we will monitor it carefully,” Shields said.

This blobular area is trying to develop but struggling - either way, heavy rain stays just west of us. pic.twitter.com/amAYpIfQce — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 19, 2017

Another system about to move into the Caribbean is better organized, Shields said.

It could become a named system at any point, however, its strengthening phase may be short lived.

“Most models (weaken) the system once it gets into the Caribbean. If this happens, it will be no threat to the United States,” said Shields.

The next two names on the list are Bret and Cindy.

