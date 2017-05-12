Troubled condos near Kissimmee to kick out residents, shut off power

People who live at The Heritage Park Inn near Kissimmee will have to find somewhere else to live.

The condo association posted a flyer on the front door Thursday night that said the power will be shut off after Friday and the complex will be condemned.

It isn't the first time people living there have had problems with management.

The water was shut off completely on Monday. Residents received a notice on Thursday saying that electricity would be shut off and that they needed to find somewhere else to live.

Residents haven't had it easy. Almost 80 families, including nearly 50 children, have been without running water for a month.

They had to fill containers and bath tubs with water and even had to take water from the swimming pool.

"We have water here," resident Flora Martinez said. "That's to flush the toilet."

The condominium association said that utilities were being shut off because no rent or condo fees had been collected.

Martinez, who is struggling to pay rent as it is, knows that finding another place to live won't be easy.

"My husband is trying to collect more money," she said. "But we can't get a lot of money in a week."