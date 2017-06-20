Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic; disturbance threatens Gulf

FLORIDA - A system moving into the Caribbean became a named tropical storm Monday, Channel 9 chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.
It’s the first time on record a storm has formed this early in the season in the main development region, Terry said. The storm is not expected to threaten the United States.
Tropical Storm Bret hugged the coast of South America as it moved into the Caribbean. The storm is expected to weaken due to unfavorable conditions.
Another storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico is slowly organizing and could become Tropical Storm Cindy in the next few days, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The disturbance is expected to move toward Louisiana Wednesday night with the heaviest rains east of the center. Flooding will be possible in the Panhandle of Florida Panhandle, Shields said.
Flood watches have been issued for both Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Some areas could receive more than 10 inches of rain.
The potential storm will move toward the Texas and Louisiana coastline midweek, models show.
Parts of those coasts have been placed under a tropical storm warning.
If it continues on that track, it will stay safely to the west of Florida.
“Being so close to Florida, we will monitor it carefully,” Shields said.
