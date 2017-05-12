Troopers: 4-year old hit, killed by van was staying at nearby hotel

A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a van early Friday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Kiyan Tomlin was hit shortly after 2 a.m. at South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

Kiyan and his parents were visiting from Brooklyn, New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, and the family was in town to search for a place to live, she said.

Kiyan was hit across the street from the Extended Stay America hotel, where his family was staying, investigators said.

The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found beside the door, troopers said. Officials said the boy was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes.

Troopers found small shoe prints on a sandy trail and traced them back to the hotel, where they found a side door partially open. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open.

Kiyan's parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said.

"We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents," Montes said. "And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us."

Mauricio Azocar, 56, of Orlando, said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. Azocar stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.