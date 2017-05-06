Troopers: 6-year-old girl injured in Orange County hit-and-run

A 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after she was thrown off a illegal homemade mini-bike in Orange County, troopers said.

The crash happened just before noon near the intersection of 5605 Rio Grande Ave. and Rose Boulevard.

Troopers said the little girl was sitting in front of the driver of the mini-bike when it was hit by a driver in a white vehicle.

The driver of the white vehicle and the driver of the mini-bike left the scene of the accident, troopers said.

The little girl has some scrapes and bruises, but is expected to be OK, her grandmother told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs.

Troopers said both drivers face charges since they left the scene of the accident.

