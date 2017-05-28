Troopers: Pedestrian killed crossing US 192 near Gateway High School

A pedestrian is dead after being hit and dragged by a car in Osceola County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jamel Brown, 37 of Naples, was walking across U.S. 192 east of Magical Landings Boulevard a little after 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Focus, troopers said.

Brown was dragged underneath the car, which moved from the center lane to the right shoulder before striking a traffic sign, according to a crash report.

Brown was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.