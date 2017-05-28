Troopers: Pedestrian killed crossing US 192 near Gateway High School

Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales. Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99 Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98
