Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck in Orange County hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was fatally struck early Friday in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The body of a female victim was found shortly after 3:45 a.m. lying on the south shoulder of Hoffner Avenue at Redditt Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

Read: 9 Investigates: Hit-and-run drivers who are found, prosecuted in Central Florida

Investigators said they found parts of a right side-view mirror and fragments of what could possibly be a Chevy vehicle.

Troopers said the woman's age and identity is unknown, and they're uncertain at what time the crash occurred.

Interactive map: Active unsolved hit-and-run cases in Central Florida

No other details were given.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477 or FHP at 407-737-2313.