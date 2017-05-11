Two people died and four people were injured early Thursday in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Kevin Hart, 21, of Merritt Island, was speeding when he crashed his Hyundai Sonata into a Mitsubishi Mirage that was stopped at a red light shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Buck and North Dean roads, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

"Based on my training and experience, the vehicle was going at least 60 to 70 mph," said Master Sgt. Francina Ogburn of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash killed the 55-year-old Orlando man driving the Mitsubishi and his female passenger, also of Orlando, Montes said. Their identities weren't released.

Troopers are waiting on Hart's blood-alcohol content to determine if he was drunk at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Right now: Both silver and black cars are on tow trucks. Crews are sweeping up debris on the ground. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/tAtsshus3X — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 11, 2017

Investigators said the force of the crash sent both vehicles through the intersection.

Hart and his passenger, Stephanie Chewning, 23, of Orlando, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

His other two passengers, Marc Bosciso, 20, of Orlando, and an unidentified male, of Orlando, both had minor injuries. Troopers said the unidentified person fled the crash scene.

"People (are) always in a rush," said Janet Garrido, who lives near the crash scene. "You come in slowly, and you feel like they pushing you, like you are speeding."

Resident Ellen Cleven said the crash was a few feet from her home, so she ran outside and called 911.

"I had adrenaline, and I wasn't even involved," she said. "I really feel for the parents and families of the two victims."

Troopers said Hart's passengers told investigators that he had been drinking at Knight's Library bar.

"(A passenger) told me he begged the driver for the keys and not to drive, and he started to speed up and he asked him to put his seat belt on," Ogburn said. "He put his seat belt on, and before (they knew) it, they were involved in a collision."

Troopers said they'll be taking a hard look at the bar because of the underage passenger who admitted he was served alcohol.

"We will be looking into the establishment. Because once again, we've had issues with fatal crashes and this particular bar," Montes said.

Hart was booked into the Orange County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.