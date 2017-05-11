Two people died and four people were injured early Thursday in a crash involving a drunken driver in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Kevin Hart, 21, of Merritt Island, was drunk and speeding when he crashed his Hyundai Sonata into a Mitsubishi Mirage that was stopped at a red light shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Buck and North Dean roads, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

The impact of the crash killed a 55-year-old Orlando man driving the Mitsubishi and his female passenger, also of Orlando, Montes said. Their identities weren't released.

Photos: Double fatal crash on Dean Road

Right now: Both silver and black cars are on tow trucks. Crews are sweeping up debris on the ground. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/tAtsshus3X — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 11, 2017

Investigators said the force of the crash sent both vehicles through the intersection.

Hart and his passenger, Stephanie Chewning, 23, of Orlando, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

His other two passengers, Marc Bosciso, 20, of Orlando, and an unidentified male, of Orlando, both had minor injuries. Troopers said the unidentified person fled the crash scene.

Watch footage of the crash scene below:

"People (are) always in a rush," said Janet Garrido, who lives near the crash scene. "You come in slowly and you feel like they pushing you, like you are speeding."

Hart was booked into the Orange County Jail on two counts each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

RIGHT NOW: @FhpOrlando is still on N.Dean Road&Kendal Dr. investigating a double fatal crash. 2 ppl dead. 2 ppl sent to hospital@@WFTV pic.twitter.com/VJsNan1XeT — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 11, 2017

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

%INLINE%%INLINE%