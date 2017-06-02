A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman was fatally struck Thursday evening in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The victim was trying to cross West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Vineland Road at about 9:30 p.m. when she was hit by what a witness described as a newer model white Nissan SUV, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

The driver fled and the woman died at the scene, Montes said.

Investigators said the vehicle is either a metallic white or pearl white in color. They said the front right headlight and undercarriage is likely damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call troopers at 407-737-2213.