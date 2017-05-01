Troopers brace for spike in car crashes after rain in Central Florida

In less than four hours Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes, many of which were attributed to roads slick from rain.

As more rain is expected Tuesday, FHP has already assigned an additional eight troopers to help respond to crashes.

Monday’s crashes occurred from about 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and most were in Orange County, troopers said.

FHP had every trooper on staff responding to crashes Monday, including sergeants and lieutenants who would normally be performing other duties.

Things are slickest in the first 10 minutes of rain, due to oil on the surface of the roadway, WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

FHP prioritizes crashes based on injury and then road closure, so some minor accidents generally have to wait.

Monday, it took up to three hours for troopers to make it to the scene of some crashes.

FHP said all drivers should report crashes to law enforcement, but if there are no injuries, drivers can exchange registration and insurance information and fill out an online crash report instead of waiting for a trooper.