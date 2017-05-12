A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a car early Friday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The child was hit shortly after 2 a.m. at South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

The boy and parents were visiting from New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, but the family was in town to search for a place to live, she said.

The child was hit across the street from the hotel at which his family was staying, investigators said.

Troopers said the door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found beside the door. Officials said the boy was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes.

The driver involved stopped after the crash, Montes said. The boy died at the crash scene.

A portion of South John Young Parkway was closed but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

