Delta, Alaska Airlines to end partnership in spring

Delta and Alaska Airlines have decided to end their partnership as Alaska merges with Virgin America, according to news releases from both airlines.

Effective May 1, 2017, customers of each airline will no longer be able to earn and redeem Delta miles or Alaska Mileage Plan miles on flights operated by the other carrier.

The companies will also no longer offer bookings for travel on each other's flights, through the practice known as code sharing.

The carriers will retain an interline agreement, allowing them to continue offering customers ticketing and baggage connectivity.

Beginning May 1, 2017, Delta SkyMiles Members will not be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by Alaska Airlines unless a ticket was purchased before Dec. 19, 2016. Medallion Benefits will not be available on flights operated by Alaska Airlines.

Delta customers can visit Delta.com/skymilesinseattle or call 800-323-2323 for more information.

Alaska customers can read more about the change with Delta Air Lines at this link www.alaskaair.com/Delta.