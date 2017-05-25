Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 86
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 91° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Transportation
Taking Uber or Lyft? Read these 7 safety tips before getting in the car
Close

Taking Uber or Lyft? Read these 7 safety tips before getting in the car

Taking Uber or Lyft? Read these 7 safety tips before getting in the car
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A sticker with the Uber logo is displayed in the window of a car. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Taking Uber or Lyft? Read these 7 safety tips before getting in the car

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

City dwellers, students, travelers and citizens without vehicles of their own often rely on ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft to get from one place to the next.

>> Read more trending news

But with all the news stories involving imposter drivers, driver-involved assaults and violent altercations, passengers should take some precautions before getting into the vehicle.

» Related: Is Uber safe? People questioning after reports of recent assaults 

Here are some safety tips for passengers when using a rideshare service:

Confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle.

There have been several cases of people posing as drivers, but both Uber and Lyft offer passengers details such as the driver’s name, their photo and car type.

According to Campbell Matthews, a Lyft representative, the company also offers an “amplified” way to identify your driver.

Lyft drivers have a bright, color-changing pill-shaped device (called the Amp) made of multiple LED lights on their dashboards.

The color in your Lyft app will match the color of the Amp in your driver’s car. 

Before getting in the car, make sure you’re getting in the right one.

» Related: Uber driver charged with assault on pregnant passenger 

Check the driver’s rating.

Just like you’re less likely to sign a lease on an apartment known for its low management or maintenance ratings and reviews, rideshare ratings can be used to determine the quality and safety of your ride.

Rideshare apps give passengers their potential driver’s ratings ahead of the car’s arrival, so if you’re uncomfortable with the rating, cancel your ride and call another.

Share your trip details with friends or family.

According to Uber, you’re able to tap “Share status” in the mobile app and share your driver’s name, photo, license plate and location with a friend or family member.

They can then track your trip without downloading the Uber app.

» Related: Uber plans to take ride-sharing off the ground 

Lyft users can tap the “Send ETA” icon on the bottom bar, which will send a text message to family or friends with a link to your current route and location.

If your ride-hailing service doesn’t offer a quick status or ETA share, snap a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and send the photo (and any additional details) to a family member or friend.

Avoid riding in the front seat.

Passengers (especially women) who ride up front have been on the receiving end of assaults, groping and other aggressive, unwanted behavior, according to Taxicab, Limousine and Paratransit Association spokesman Dave Sutton.

» Cops: Fake Uber driver sexually assaulted woman leaving Buckhead bar 

Follow along in your own maps app.

Open up your own maps tool, enter your destination and follow along, noting any odd route shifts.

Travel in groups when possible.

There’s often safety in numbers. Try riding with a friend or two or consider using the carpool option some ride-hailing services offer (Uber Pool, Lyft Line).

Trust your gut.

If you have an inkling of discomfort or sense something fishy, don’t get in the car. If you’re already on the road and are in an emergency situation, call 911 immediately.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 11-year old boy nearly kidnapped at bus stop in Casselberry
    11-year old boy nearly kidnapped at bus stop in Casselberry
    An 11-year old boy told Casselberry police that he was nearly kidnapped at his school bus stop Thursday morning. 11-year old Jack Schroeder told investigators he was walking to his bus stop around 7 a.m. on Winter Green Boulevard when a man pulled up next to him, got out and ran toward him. The boy then ran into a nearby wooded area and called his father, and the man left the area. Police said the man approached the boy in what looked like a Toyota Prius. No other details have been released. Patrols are being increased around Sterling Park Elementary School in light of the reports, Casselberry police said.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • Atlantic Hurricane season expected to be a little busier than normal
    Atlantic Hurricane season expected to be a little busier than normal
    Hurricane experts are not sure if we are coming out of a period of elevated storm risk, and that’s affecting their forecast going into the 2017 Atlantic season. Ben Friedman, acting administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced today that there is a 45% chance of an above average season, but also a 35% chance of an average storm season ahead. Models show only a 20% chance of a less active season. NOAA forecasts eleven to 17 named storms, with five to nine reaching hurricane status.  Two to four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 mph, are expected to form this year. “There is the potential for a lot of hurricane activity this year,” Friedman said during the agency’s annual forecast briefing at the NOAA National Center for Weather Climate Prediction. Last year, Hurricane Matthew skirted the Atlantic coast of Florida before making landfall in the Carolinas.  The storm killed 47 people in the U.S., mostly from flooding. The National Hurricane Center is emphasizing again this year that that storm surge is the biggest threat from any hurricane. 
  • What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    Deep beneath an icy Norwegian mountain, above the Arctic Circle, lies the largest concentration of agricultural diversity on Earth. >> Read more trending news The Svelbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday” vault or bank, is designed to save the world’s crops and plants if disaster strikes. Recently, after water flooded the facility and questions about the threat of climate change arose, the Norwegian government decided to plan a redesign of the vault’s structure. >> Related: ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost Here are seven things to know about the vault: What is the purpose of the vault? If disease pandemics, asteroid crashes, climate change or any other global catastrophes were to ensue, the seeds stored in the Global Seed Vault could be the source for humans to regrow the crops needed for survival. But the vault was actually intended as a secure storage space for samples of other crop and plant collections at risk. Where is it? ﻿>> Related: Get the best view of the total eclipse﻿ The vault is located on the Arctic tundra island of Spitsbergen in Svalbard, Norway. The icy mountain housing the Seed Vault is called “Platåberget,” or “plateau mountain” in English, according the Crop Trust. The vault is about 400 feet deep inside the mountain. What does it store? More than 930,000 varieties of food crops are stored in the Global Seed Vault. It has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples with each sample containing about 500 seeds, so, according to the CropTrust, a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the vault. One room in the vault houses seeds for more than 150,000 different varieties of wheat. >> Related: Arctic ice shrinking to lowest levels ever for third straight year How much did the vault cost to build? The Global Seed Vault, which opened in 2008 was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on behalf of the Kingdom of Norway and reportedly cost approximately $9 million to build. Who is in charge? The Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), Nordic Gene Bank (NordGen) and an international advisory council help manage the facility, its funding and operations. Read more here.  
  • Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    A Pennsylvania man was granted freedom Tuesday after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Shaurn Thomas, 43, beamed as he walked out of the Schuylkill County Correctional Facility in Frackville and embraced family members, including his fiancée. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas’ freedom was granted Tuesday morning by a judge who threw out his conviction in the 1990 murder of a businessman in North Philadelphia.  Prosecutors in the case agreed with Thomas’ defense team that the evidence brought forth at trial did not support his conviction, the Inquirer reported.  “I felt the justice system was going to prevail sooner or later, and that somebody would hear my cries,” Thomas said during a news conference outside the prison. “And they heard them.” The people Thomas referred to were lawyers from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, who took on Thomas’ case eight years ago. His lead attorney was James Figorski, senior staff attorney at Dechert LLP and a former Philadelphia police officer.   >> Read more trending news Thomas was convicted of the slaying of businessman Domingo Martinez, who was shot to death in November 1990 while taking a $25,000 check to be cashed.  Thomas, then 16, had an alibi. He told authorities from the beginning that he was at a youth study center for juvenile offenders, dealing with the aftermath of an unrelated crime.  Both Thomas and his mother said they were in court at the time of the murder, awaiting his initial appearance on an arrest the night before for a motorcycle theft, Dechert LLP said in a statement.  The sign-in logs from the youth center disappeared before Thomas’ murder trial began. His alibi did not convince the jury, who found him guilty of Martinez’s murder.  He was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, at the age of 19.  Figorski, who represented Thomas pro bono, told the Inquirer that he was drawn to the case because he believed Thomas’ alibi. He worked with the Innocence Project to clear his client’s name.  “Jim has never wavered in his support of Shaurn, and is responsible for uncovering astounding evidence of his innocence,” the Innocence Project said in a news release.  The defense team began working in January with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit, which found the case file from the Martinez murder investigation. The file disappeared decades ago. “In that file were 36 pages of witness statements taken days after the murder for which Shaurn would be arrested years later,” the Innocence Project said. “Those statements point to viable alternative perpetrators. “Had that information been available at trial -- and had the story of Shaurn’s presence in court at the moment the murder was committed been told correctly -- prosecutors agreed the trial would likely have ended differently.” Despite his release, prosecutors could choose to refile murder charges against Thomas, the Inquirer reported. They have until June 13 to make their decision.  In the meantime, Thomas is adjusting to being back with his family. He told NBC10 in Philadelphia that he plans to leave the city. “Philadelphia caused me too many heartaches,” Thomas said.  His mother, Hazeline Thomas, said it was difficult knowing that authorities did not believe her or her son. She said her son never gave up on proving his innocence. “I’m proud because he was innocent and he did something about it,” she told NBC10. “Family, prayer, hope,” Shaurn Thomas said. “Keep writing. Keep fighting. Never give up.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.