Tram breaks down—again—at OIA

For at least the fifth time in two weeks, a tram stopped in its tracks at Orlando International Airport.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Airport officials said a door got stuck in the open position, causing the tram to stop.

Some passengers on their way to catch flights on American, United and Spirit airlines had to exit the tram mid-commute and board buses.

The buses took those passengers to the terminal and airport officials said that no one missed a flight.

A second tram on the same side of the airport had no problems.

It took crews 20 minutes to fix the tram.

A couple of weeks ago, a tram was down for three hours, affecting about 7,000 passengers.

The airport said the issue was caused by a door sensor.

When it happened again, it was human error.

The airport’s board chairman said last week he would be pushing the installation company, Mitsubishi HIA, to reimburse affected passengers.