Tracking showers: Wet commute today in Central Florida

After the driest April in 121 years, May has started with much more activity in the rain department.

The showers are mainly associated with all the moisture streaming in from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico before a cold that will be arriving Tuesday morning.

The atmosphere has been preparing all weekend for this. After a very dry last week of April, humidity finally increased over the weekend and winds started to shift mainly from the south. We also had lots of heat, which has lingered.

OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

Showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will pass over Central Florida between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could reach slightly above a half-inch along the coast and less than a half-inch across metro Orlando and other inland cities.

AFTER THE RAIN

Although the rain will not alleviate the severe drought across Central Florida, it will be greatly welcomed. Another dry, but brief, stretch is set to start late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with a slight chance of showers on Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon. Thursday is setting up to be a carbon copy of Monday, as the weather conditions prep the atmosphere with moisture and heat.

ANOTHER FRONT, A BETTER CHANCE FOR STORMS

Another system, this one with a trough setting up slightly closer to our area, is on schedule to arrive on Friday. The trough, which is moving farther south and closer to Florida, will provide more instability for higher chances of more rain coverage across Central Florida.



