Thursday's storms come to an end, muggy night ahead

The sea breeze sparked afternoon thunderstorms again today. Like during the past few days, storms became more splattered west of I-4 after 3 p.m. and lost their energy just before sunset.

Please head indoors if you hear thunder, during these lightning filled afternoons. Florida is the lightning capital of the United States and lightning will continue to be the predominant threat (along with heat) during the summer months with the afternoon storms.

Expect similar conditions to end the work week, highs will reach the upper 80s.

Scattered storms on Friday could be more likely east of I-4 to the coast as the winds will be mainly from the west-southwest.

