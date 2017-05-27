An argument at a Saturday Winter Garden block party ended with three people shot, one critically, police said.

The incident began shortly before 2:15 a.m. at the corner of Bay Street and Bethune Avenue, where the crowded block party was underway, police said.

The argument then moved out in front of a home on Bethune Avenue, where someone shot at one of the people involved in the argument.

Photos: Three injured in shooting after Winter Garden block party argument

Three people ended up with gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital—one in critical-but-stable condition and another requiring surgery.

The third person shot was released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they have recovered a vehicle they believe belongs to a suspect.

Police are not identifying the victims or any suspects involved.