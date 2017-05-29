Thousands pack Volusia County beaches Memorial Day

Thousands will be spending Memorial Day at the beaches across Central Florida.

Lifeguards in Volusia County have been busy all weekend rescuing people from moderate rip currents. Beach safety has rescued 41 people from the ocean since Friday, officials said.

About 70 of the life guard towers in Volusia County will be staffed to make sure people stay safe and have fun at the same time. That doesn’t include the 30 beach safety officers also patrolling the beaches.

