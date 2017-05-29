Thousands pack Volusia County beaches Memorial Day

The fire danger index is high across Central Florida and as revelers head to the beach or fire up that grill the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam is urging residents to use caution. Putnam tells News 96.5 FM that while many regions of the state received rain this past week, the risk of wildfire continues. Monday there were about two dozen fires burning across Central Florida. One fire actually re-ignited on the Orange and Brevard County line where more than 500 acres have burned. Another fire was sparked by a Space X rocket fire test early Sunday afternoon. In Marion County, where fire conditions are moderate, a small brush fire started from the heat from a broken-down car. And keep in mind most of Central Florida is under a burn ban. The following are tips to keep your Memorial Day fire free: Clear campfire sites to bare soil and don't leave a campfire unattended. Use caution with gas lanterns, barbeques, gas stoves and anything that can be a source of ignition for wildfire. Dispose of charcoal briquettes properly. Make sure the spark arrester works properly on lawn mowers, motorcycles, ATVs, chainsaws, etc. Sparks from equipment or lawnmower blades striking a rock can easily start a fire during dry conditions. Obey local burn bans and follow local outdoor burning rules if there is no ban in your area. You could be charged for the cost of suppression and damage to property if your fire escapes. Check with your local municipality for access to a sanctioned/licensed holiday fireworks display. Sparks from fireworks landing on dry vegetation can easily ignite wildfires. Be careful where you park your car. Tall grass that comes in contact with a hot catalytic converter can be the source of a fire. Dispose of cigarettes properly. Don't throw them from your vehicle
