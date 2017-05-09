This week: Record heat possible in Central Florida; high fire threat

The heat is on for the second week of May. Temperatures could be getting closer to breaking records and some cities in Central Florida will likely reach records. The record high temperature for Thursday in Orlando goes back to 1967 when it reached 96 degrees. We could tie this record.

Melbourne and Daytona Beach's record highs, which were was recorded in 2011, are 95 and 96 degrees, respectively. Highs in these cities could come close.

A high-pressure system has settled over the southeastern U.S. and it will provide sinking air. As air sinks, it warms. In our case, it becomes hot. Also, mostly dry air stays over the Peninsula, which allows for the temperatures to warm faster. The lack of clouds will allow the temperatures to warm further.

The following mornings will be in the low 70s and highs will reach the mid-90s, with some possibly reaching the upper 90s.

If you are heading outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated throughout the week. Do not wait until you are thirsty -- dehydration can happen fast. Eating light meals also helps the body cool off faster. Apply sunscreen and protect your skin with light-colored clothing if you are exposed to the sun for long periods.

Always double-check the back seat, if you have children. Temperature inside a car can rise 30 degrees in less than 30 minutes, even when a window has been left open. Take care of the elderly, since they are more sensitive to the heat.

Heat Brings Hidden Dangers in Lakes

When the sun beats down in Central Florida, people are looking for relief, but when it comes to trying to cool down in lakes, a hidden danger is lurking below the surface.

Amoebas are one-celled organisms that are in 50 percent of the fresh water in Florida, and when it’s warm, more amoebas show up in the waters. They make their way into the body through the nose, and can get to the brain through the sinuses. In 2007, three children who had been enjoying outdoor water activities died from amoebas in Orange County. Best way to avoid amoebas is for people to use nose clips when swimming in fresh water, or opt for pools.

Working in the Heat

Whether you’re working out, or out working in the sun, the high heat may take a toll on your body. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, or OSHA, doesn’t have a specific standards for employers who have people working in hot environments.But the administration does say, “Employers have a duty to protect workers from recognized serious hazards in the workplace, including heat-related hazards.”

Employers must alert working on high-risk conditions, encourage workers to drink plenty of water (at least four cups an hour), limit physical exertion, and adjust work activities to when the heat isn’t as bad, like earlier in the day. On Interstate 4, the Department of Transportation said workers are encouraged to stay hydrated, and to seek shade or stop working if they don’t feel well.

Usually this type of pattern -- a ridge of high pressure over the region -- lasts for a couple of days to a week. Luckily for Florida, extreme temperatures will last through the week, with more clouds and a slight temperature drop to the low 90s for the weekend.

Fire weather conditions will continue across Central Florida. The drought worsens with the extremely dry and warm days we’ve had. Expect the new drought monitor to be released on Thursday morning. Low humidity will also cause any fires that get started to easily continue spreading. Most counties are still under a burn ban. All burns should be avoided.

Our team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the evolution of the next system, a weak frontal boundary that will come close to Florida during the weekend. This could enhance shower activity. We will update the weather models throughout the day and bring you the latest on the rain chances during our newscasts in the morning starting at 5 a.m., in the afternoon starting at 4 p.m. and in the evening at 11 p.m.



