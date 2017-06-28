Third arrest made in Leesburg motorcycle club shooting, police say

A third arrest has been made in the shooting death of a motorcycle club member during Leesburg Bikefest in April, police said.
Miguel Angel Torres, 37, of Rockledge, was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
David Donovan, 41, died and Mark Edward Knotts, 48, was shot three times, but survived the shooting April 29 at Circle K at 3309 W. Main Street in Leesburg, police said. Knotts was wearing a bulletproof vest the night of the shooting.
The shootout involved two biker gangs, the Kingsmen and the Outlaws.
Jesus Alberton Marrero, 35, and Knotts were arrested in May. An arrest warrant was issued for Torres and he was taken into custody Tuesday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Umphress as well.
A grand jury indicted Torress June 2 for first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding Umphress' whereabouts has been asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department, or their local law enforcement agency.
Channel 9’s Myrt Price is following this developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
Leesburg Police have arrested another person, accused of being apart of a biker gang shootout. During that shooting, one man was killed. pic.twitter.com/OAuno9wTEp— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) June 28, 2017
Police arrested Miquel Angel Torres; he's facing conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and aggravate assault w/ a deadly weapon charges.— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) June 28, 2017
