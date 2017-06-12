Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 84
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Few Clouds
H 84° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
‘These items have a story to tell': History center's Pulse memorabilia shows loss, hope
Close

‘These items have a story to tell': History center's Pulse memorabilia shows loss, hope

‘These items have a story to tell': History center's Pulse memorabilia shows loss, hope
Tribtes made for Pulse victims on display at Orange County History Center

‘These items have a story to tell': History center's Pulse memorabilia shows loss, hope

Updated:

Members of the Orange County Regional History Center have worked hard the past year to collect and care for thousands of tributes made for Pulse victims.

The memorabilia became available for viewing at the center and online Monday, the anniversary of the attack.

The room where the items are kept stays at a cool 70 degrees.

“It’s essential for us to keep our humidity at a particular level,” said Michael Perkins, the museum manager.

Photos: Pulse memorabilia at Orange County History Center

It’s part of the process to take items that were left at memorials in the elements of a Florida summer.

“There's museum quality blotter paper that will take the water right out of items,” said Perkins.

“The rain, the wind the horrible conditions last summer, this hung in there in this shape before we finally collected it,” Perkins said while pointing out a handmade flower.

Read: ‘I miss Pulse': Owner of nightclub offers message of hope on anniversary of attack

Pieces were left from mourners from all over the globe

And the center’s next step will be finding out who left them behind.

“All of these items have a story to tell,” said Perkins. “Every single items gets a number and is marked in some way.”

Some items, like flowers made out of construction paper, are a bit faded.

It’s a testament to the work of the staff, who quickly learned a lot about preservation.

“You can see at one time this card was wet, but now it is in perfect condition,” said Perkins.

None of the collection was brought before it honored the lives lost.

“They were not made for this collection. They were made for memorial sites and we wanted to honor that the best we could to allow the items to serve their time and serve their true purpose” said Perkins.

The exhibit will be open to the public for free until Saturday.

The "One Orlando Collection" will also go live online Monday.  

Related

Orlando Gay Chorus unites community during Pulse anniversary

Tribtes made for Pulse victims on display at Orange County History Center
Close

‘These items have a story to tell': History center's Pulse memorabilia shows loss, hope

Tribtes made for Pulse victims on display at Orange County History Center

Churches around the world ring bells to honor Pulse victims

Pulse: 1 year later, Orlando remembers
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    A federal appeals court on Monday declined to lift an injunction that blocks part of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. >> Read more trending news
  • Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids
    Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids
    Hackers, believed to be affiliated with Russia, have developed a highly customizable cyberweapon capable of taking down electric grids, according to researchers in a pair of countries and multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Researchers say the malware, dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, is the first ever designed to attack electric grids, specifically. It has no capabilities geared toward espionage, U.S.-based security firm Dragos Inc. said in a report issued Monday. CrashOverride in its current form can be easily re-purposed for use in Europe and parts of the Middle East and Asia, according to Dragos. It has already been used once before – in December, when it was used to briefly shut down one-fifth of the electric grid in Kiev, Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. It’s not clear who was behind that attack, although Ukrainian officials blamed Russia, Reuters reported. Officials in Moscow have denied any involvement.  “With a small amount of tailoring … (CrashOverride) would also be effective in the North American grid,” according to Dragos. Both Dragos and Slovakian anti-virus firm ESET have issued alerts to governments and infrastructure operators in an effort to prepare them for the possible threat CrashOverride poses, according to Reuters. 'The malware is really easy to re-purpose and use against other targets. That is definitely alarming,' ESET malware researcher Robert Lipovsky told Reuters. 'This could cause wide-scale damage to infrastructure systems that are vital.' Dragos founder Robert M. Lee told the wire service that while CrashOverride can cause portions of a nation’s electric grid to go down for several days, it is not currently powerful enough to bring down the entirety of a country’s grid. Still, Sergio Caltagirone, director of threat intelligence for Dragos, described the cyberweapon as “a game charger” in an interview with The Post. “It’s the culmination of over a decade of theory and attack scenarios,” Caltagirone said. CrashOverride is just the second malware discovered that was created with the intent to disrupt physical systems, Wired reported. The first known malware created with such a purpose was the 2010 Stuxnet virus, used by the U.S. and Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear program. “The potential impact here is huge,” Lipovsky told Wired. “If this is not a wakeup call, I don’t know what could be.”
  • Visiting an old friend: Inside the grieving of a former Pulse regular
    Visiting an old friend: Inside the grieving of a former Pulse regular
    Rick Mulligan takes the grieving process “day by day.”   He went back to the Pulse nightclub site on June 6 for the first time in a few months to reflect, think and mourn. “When you’re here it’s quiet,” he said.  “I mean the road is right there, and the traffic is right there.  But when you’re here, it’s quiet.  And with the anniversary coming up, my mind is just racing.  So I just needed to bring it together.” Mulligan  is an openly gay man who has lived in Orlando for the past 25 years.  He used to visit Pulse frequently, going multiple times a week.  One of his favorite memories is celebrating his 30th birthday at the club. “You could walk into the club and not know anybody, and by the time fifteen-twenty minutes were done, you felt like you were part of the family.   You weren’t a stranger,” he said. A year later, Mulligan thinks the community will be healing from the Pulse terror attack for a long time. “How can you summarize what took place that night, and then in a year be over it?” Mulligan said.   “You can’t.  You just have to figure out how to go day by day, and 364 days later it becomes a year.  But at this point it’s just learning how to deal with the new new.  It’s a different life.” After the attack, Mulligan said the gay community realized who their allies were. “We always had a strong bond as the LGBT community in Orlando,” he said.  “What I think we realized more-so in the wake of the tragedy was the number of people we additionally as our allies, our friends.  Even not even here in Orlando but across the pond.” Mulligan thinks of the iconic photo of the vigil last year at the Dr. Phillips Center where thousands of people came out. “I think that was an eye-opening experience for many gay people because we still feel like we’re an outcast.  We still feel like we’re outsiders.  But we felt immediately like we were a part of the Orlando community, and not just a separate part of it, but actually a part of the Orlando community.” ﻿Listen to Gene Wexler’s conversation with Rick Mulligan Pt. 1  ﻿(Mobile users click here) ﻿Pt. 2  (Mobile users click here) Pt. 3  (Mobile users click here)
  • MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls
    MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls
    Authorities in Rome, Georgia, are looking for three girls who were reported missing Monday morning. >> Read more trending news According to the Floyd County Police Department, 6-year-old Ateara Garrett, 12-year-old Madison Pearson and 15-year-old Diamond Garrett left home around 1:30 a.m. without permission. “Police have determined that the children are runaway,” a 4 p.m. update from the department’s Facebook page said. “There is no evidence of forced abduction but police are concerned for their welfare, considering their ages. Investigators have received public input and are working leads to resolve the matter. The girls are believed to be in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion with the license plate “RAK5131.” Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Floyd County Police Department.
  • 8-year-old girl booted from soccer tournament because she ‘looks like a boy’
    8-year-old girl booted from soccer tournament because she ‘looks like a boy’
    A Nebraska soccer organization disqualified an Omaha-area girls’ team from a weekend tournament because it thought an 8-year-old girl on the squad was a boy. Mili Hernandez has short dark hair and loves soccer, in fact she’s so good at it, she plays on the team for 11 year olds, but on Sunday, the final day of a tournament, the Springfield Soccer Club suddenly disqualified Mili’s team because she “looks like a boy,” according to ESPN. >> Read more trending news “Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy. They don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out,” Mili told WOWT TV. The decision upset the girl. Her dad, Gerardo Hernandez said his daughter was “shocked” by the move. “She was crying after they told us … They made her cry.” Hernandez even showed tournament officials his daughter’s health insurance card in an effort to prove her gender, but they refused to accept it. The incident generated a high-profile response from soccer legends Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm, who both took to Twitter to show their support for Mili. “Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA. Be you!,” Hamm tweeted. “Mili, don’t EVER let anyone tell you that you aren’t perfect just as you are. I won championships with short hair,” Wambach posted. The Nebraska State Soccer Association has condemned the tournament’s decision, ESPN reported, releasing a statement that read in part “While Nebraska State Soccer did not oversee the Springfield Tournament, we recognize that out core values were simply not present this past weekend … and we apologize to this young girl, her family and her soccer club for this unfortunate misunderstanding.”  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.