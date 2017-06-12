Members of the Orange County Regional History Center have worked hard the past year to collect and care for thousands of tributes made for Pulse victims.

The memorabilia became available for viewing at the center and online Monday, the anniversary of the attack.

The room where the items are kept stays at a cool 70 degrees.

“It’s essential for us to keep our humidity at a particular level,” said Michael Perkins, the museum manager.

Photos: Pulse memorabilia at Orange County History Center

It’s part of the process to take items that were left at memorials in the elements of a Florida summer.

“There's museum quality blotter paper that will take the water right out of items,” said Perkins.

“The rain, the wind the horrible conditions last summer, this hung in there in this shape before we finally collected it,” Perkins said while pointing out a handmade flower.

Read: ‘I miss Pulse': Owner of nightclub offers message of hope on anniversary of attack

Pieces were left from mourners from all over the globe

And the center’s next step will be finding out who left them behind.

“All of these items have a story to tell,” said Perkins. “Every single items gets a number and is marked in some way.”

Some items, like flowers made out of construction paper, are a bit faded.

It’s a testament to the work of the staff, who quickly learned a lot about preservation.

“You can see at one time this card was wet, but now it is in perfect condition,” said Perkins.

None of the collection was brought before it honored the lives lost.

“They were not made for this collection. They were made for memorial sites and we wanted to honor that the best we could to allow the items to serve their time and serve their true purpose” said Perkins.

The exhibit will be open to the public for free until Saturday.

The "One Orlando Collection" will also go live online Monday.