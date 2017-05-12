As more evidence and witness statements become public in the murder cases against Markeith Loyd, his attorney told Channel 9 that there is more to the story than people know.

“You don’t know the full account yet,” attorney Roger Weeden said.

Loyd is accused of gunning down his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December, and Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart in January.

He was arrested and charged after a massive nine-day manhunt.

One witness, Latoria Washington, told detectives she saw Loyd firing shot after shot while standing over Clayton in the Walmart parking lot.

According to court records, Washington is under investigation, but information on any potential case against her was not released.

Officials with the Ninth Circuit Court would not confirm or deny the existence of any cases pending against Washington.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the defense could use an investigation into Washington to impeach her credibility at trial, but it wouldn’t make much difference.

“We have a videotape showing what she says happened, happened. And we have other witnesses saying what she said happened, happened,” Sheaffer said.