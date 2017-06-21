The Clermont Toyota RAV4 is rally-ready

When you think of the new Toyota RAV4 at Toyota of Clermont, you probably thing fuel efficiency (and you’d be right – it gets 23/30 mpg). You probably also think sporty, family-friendly, spacious, and safe. Again, right on all accounts! One thing that probably doesn’t come to mind, however, when you think of this Clermont Toyota, is rally-race-ready. Guess what? You’d be wrong!

Hit the track in the 2017 Toyota RAV4

You heard us right – the 2017 Toyota RAV4 recently took the top spot in the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, commandeered by Ryan Millen! And this isn’t the fourth time – Millen has actually hit the track in the Toyota RAV4 before and had three prior consecutive wins behind the wheel. He competes in the 2WD open class, which basically means he hauls at serious speeds down forest trails and rough roads. Let’s take a closer look – here’s what you’ll find on this rally-ready model of the SUV:

A roll cage for safety

2.5L engine with 176 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque

Stock drive train and six-speed automatic transmission

Front-wheel drive capabilities

15” Method race wheels and Sparco seats with 5-point harnesses

Underbody protection, including skid plates, to take on rough terrain

A hydraulic handbrake (we can imagine all sorts of fun with this feature)

Special Portfield brake pads and TEIN dampers

This specially designed SUV may look a little different than what you’d typically see on the lot at Toyota of Clermont, but overall, it’s pretty close to the stock model that you can take for a test drive today. This just proves that the Toyota RAV4 continues to be a versatile and adaptable ride that’s ready for anything.

Take this Clermont Toyota SUV for a spin today!

We don’t have the Rally RAV4 at our dealership, but we DO have the traditional model. Here are some of our favorite features up for grabs when you get behind the wheel for a test drive:

IIHS Top Safety Pick + designation

Foot-activated power liftgate that opens to a spacious cargo area with available tonneau cover

Bird’s Eye View camera for 360 degree views around your vehicle

Integrated navigation to give you turn-by-turn instructions to your destination

Toyota Safety Sense P

Optional hybrid drivetrain to save money on gas AND do your part for the planet

The Smart Key System with Push Button Start

Four different alloy wheel variations ranging from 17” – 18”

Paddle shifters to take an automatic transmission experience to a new level

Dynamic torque control and available all-wheel drive

EV, ECO, Sport, and Normal drive modes to customize your drive time

HomeLink Universal transceiver integrated into the frameless mirror

A power moonroof to let some of the outside in

Front and rear parking sonar

Power mirrors with Blind Spot Monitor technology

Towing capabilities of up to 1,500 pounds and Trailer-Sway Control

See? Versatility is the name of the game when it comes this Clermont Toyota SUV. Why not get behind the wheel today and see where it takes you? We’re open seven days a week at 16851 State Road 50, and the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is waiting for you!

Return Home