Texas couple dies while driving through floodwaters

SIMONTON, Texas - A Texas couple doing welfare checks on family members in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey drowned when they drove into floodwaters and their trunk sank, authorities said.
Police recovered the bodies of Donald Ray Rogers, 65, and his wife, Rochelle Rogers, 58, on Wednesday, KPRC reported.
Rochelle Rogers was on her phone with 911 asking for help when the truck they were driving became submerged in the high water of Bessie Creek in Simonton, located west of Houston. The vehicle was washed off the road and into a drainage ditch, police said.
"We did receive a 911 call from a female in the vehicle who stated the car was being surrounded by water. The phone disconnected. The dispatcher was then able to call back, but it was too late,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls told KPRC.
No barricades or roadblocks had been set up by the county to warn of high water, KPRC reported.
“I think if we had a roadblock, my uncle would have never went that way,” Kemosha Washington told KPRC. “There's no road block, and look how many homes are out here.”
“This whole county has been dealing with a tremendous amount of rain. We actually ran out of barricades,” Nehls said.
