Testimony begins today in former congresswoman’s fraud trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jury selection wrapped up Wednesday morning in the federal fraud trial of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, with opening statements and testimony scheduled for the afternoon.
A panel of seven men and five women will hear from prosecutors that Brown, 70, and members of her staff used a charity meant to give scholarships to poor students as a personal slush fund. She was indicted last year, and later lost her re-election bid.
Federal investigators say her One Door for Education Foundation raised $800,000 in donations, but only awarded one scholarship for $1,200.
Brown has pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying she is being persecuted.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
