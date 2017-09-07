Listen Live
Breaking News:

10 are dead in the islands as Cat5 Hurricane Irma draws a bead on South Florida

Tennessee sports arena offers free trampolines as beds for the night
Tennessee sports arena offers free trampolines as beds for the night

Tennessee sports arena offers free trampolines as beds for the night
Tennessee sports arena offers free trampolines as beds for the night

By: Joe Ruble

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -  The owners of Quantum Leap Trampoline Sports Arena are sympathetic to the needs of hurricane evacuaees who are finding many hotels booked for the next several days, so they are offering their facility as a place to rest.

Click here to reach their Facebook page and learn how to make a reservation.

“We have 71 trampolines in our building and at night no one is using them,” explained co-owner Leah Bolton.

Since they have hosted trampoline slumber parties, “We just can’t sit by and see them empty at night when we know that people don’t have a place to put their head.”

“I know there’s no hotel rooms all the way up through Georgia,” she said.

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • With eye on Irma, Senate easily approves $15 billion package of Harvey relief aid
    With eye on Irma, Senate easily approves $15 billion package of Harvey relief aid
    After almost doubling the size of an initial aid bill for victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Senate on Thursday moved with bipartisan speed to approve $15.25 billion in new disaster aid money, what may be only the first installment in what could be an expensive recovery tab for areas along the Texas Gulf Coast. The bill must go back to the House for final approval, before being sent to the President’s desk. The Senate vote was 80-17. The original House bill had $7.85 billion to help with disaster efforts at FEMA and the Small Business Administration; the Senate bill added a separate $7.4 billion for emergency housing efforts. “I want the Senate to be forewarned, that this $15 billion package, this is only temporary,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), as he made clear that disaster needs from a possible strike by Hurricane Irma would require more Congressional action to ensure that FEMA has enough aid resources. Without action, lawmakers warned that FEMA could run out of disaster funding as early as Friday, and no later than Tuesday. The extra housing money added by the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017,” which means it could be used for Harvey or Irma, as well. The Senate vote came a day after President Donald Trump brokered a deal with Congressional Democrats to also include provisions in the Harvey measure that would extend the nation’s borrowing authority (debt limit) into December, along with a temporary funding bill for the federal government. That move by Mr. Trump was bitterly denounced by a number of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill. “This is an embarrassing moment for a Republican controlled Congress and a Republican controlled administration,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who tried but failed to block the debt limit increase and the stopgap budget. The Senate voted 72-25 against Sasse’s motion. I am headed to the Senate floor now to discuss my American First amendment to pay for Hurricane spending with cuts to spending overseas. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 7, 2017 Earlier, the Senate voted 87-10 to block a move by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to force Congress to make cuts to foreign aid programs in order to pay for the $15 billion in disaster relief spending. “Nobody has the courage to say, why don’t we pay for it,” Paul grumbled on the Senate floor, knowing his effort to offset the cost of the aid had little chance of success. Over in the House, Republicans were not pleased with the developments – especially the addition of the debt limit increase and the temporary budget known as a CR, or Continuing Resolution. “I personally think there would probably have been a better way to go about it, I don’t like this deal,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). Statement by @RepMarkWalker of @RepublicanStudy. #debt #debtceiling pic.twitter.com/flVNsTCvjV — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) September 7, 2017 The Congressional grumbling and the Senate votes came as federal emergency officials turned their focus from Harvey recovery to storm readiness in Florida, as forecasts indicated a possible hit on southern Florida by Sunday morning. Many experts believe a strike like that, could mean a recovery bill even larger than what faces Houston and Texas after Harvey. “We think we’re as well prepared as you could possibly be,” President Trump said to reporters gathered in the Oval Office. President Trump on Hurricane Irma: 'Florida is as well prepared as you can be for this' https://t.co/1N7bWnq9bP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 7, 2017 One uncertainty continued to be with the various hurricane models, which showed everything from a strike on the southwestern side of Florida, to Miami, to a storm that missed Florida entirely.
  • Hurricane Irma: 9 weather terms you should know
    Hurricane Irma: 9 weather terms you should know
    As Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, there are several terms meteorologists will be using that might not be familiar. >> Read more trending news Here are common ones you should know as you keep your eye on the storm’s path:  Feederband Lines or bands of low-level clouds that move (feed) into the upper region of a thunderstorm, usually from the east through south. This term also is used in tropical meteorology to describe spiral-shaped bands of convection surrounding, and moving toward, the center of a tropical cyclone. Squalls When the wind speed increases at least 16 knots and is sustained at 22 knots or more for at least one minute. Storm surge An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm. The height is the difference between the normal level of the sea surface and the level that would have occurred in the absence of the cyclone. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide. >> Related: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous? Eyewall An organized band or ring of clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone. Eyewall and wall cloud are used synonymously. Sustained winds Wind speed determined by averaging observed values over a two-minute period. Computer models Meteorologists use computer models to figure out a storm’s path and its potential path. The models are dictated based on typical weather patterns. Advisory Official information describing all tropical cyclone watches and warnings in effect along with details concerning tropical cyclone locations, intensity and movement, and precautions that should be taken. Hurricane watch An announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm force winds. Hurricane warning An announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected somewhere within the specified area in association with a cyclone. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the warning is issued 36 hours in advance. The warning can remain in effect when dangerously high water or high water and waves continue, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.
  • Hurricane Irma: NRA threatens legal action over order to seize guns on US Virgin Islands
    Hurricane Irma: NRA threatens legal action over order to seize guns on US Virgin Islands
    The National Rifle Association is threatening legal action after the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday authorized the government to seize personal guns and ammunition that could be utilized by authorities in response to Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news 'People need the ability to protect themselves during times of natural disaster,” Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement. “The NRA is prepared to pursue legal action to halt (U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s) dangerous and unconstitutional order.”  In the order, obtained Tuesday by The Daily Caller, Mapp activated the National Guard and authorized Adjutant General Deborah Howell “to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission.” The islands have since been battered by Irma. President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for the islands, along with Puerto Rico and Florida, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to remove debris and give other services that will largely be paid for by the U.S. government. Mapp ordered a 36-hour curfew starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time. Under curfew restrictions, anyone without authorization should remain indoors to allow crews to clear roads and restore services without disruptions, he said. “When 911 is non-existent and law enforcement personnel are overwhelmed with search-and-rescue missions and other emergency duties, law-abiding American citizens must be able to protect their families and loved ones,” Cox said. “This dangerous order violates the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and puts their lives at risk.” A similar order was signed in 2005 by New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin in response to Hurricane Katrina, The Hill reported. The NRA challenged the order in court and Congress later passed a bill that banned future weapon seizures during emergencies, the news site reported. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
    Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
    A group of Iowa high school students have been disciplined after a photo made the rounds on social media depicting them wearing white hoods and burning a cross in a field.  The photo shows five young men, all wearing what appear to be white pillowcases fashioned into KKK-style hoods. One of the people in the picture holds a rifle and another waves what appears to be a Confederate flag. A makeshift cross burns in the background of the photo, which caused shock and consternation on social media. The Des Moines Register reported that Creston Community High School officials learned about the photo Wednesday morning. An investigation by the administration determined some of the school’s students were involved in the incident.  Jeff Bevins, the school’s athletic director and assistant principal, declined to detail the discipline handed down to the students, who are minors, the Register said. Bevins did speak out about the behavior depicted in the photo.  “That picture does not represent the beliefs of our school system, our parents, or our community,” Bevins told the newspaper.  School officials have also spoken to other students at the school to ensure that they feel safe coming to school. Principal Bill Messerole told the Register that many students were upset by the photo. “This certainly isn’t an issue that you just forget and move on,” Messerole said. “We want to make sure that it’s OK to have a dialogue about this.” Messerole said that the students know the picture is not an accurate representation of what the school, or the community, stands for.  One Creston High football player anonymously reached out to WHO Channel 13 in Des Moines to defend his teammates, indicating that at least some of the students involved were football players.  “As a current student at Creston and a member of the football team, I would just like to make a statement,” the teen’s statement read. “The five individuals that were involved with the picture are clearly in the wrong, and they will face the consequences eventually. But I can promise everyone that as a whole, our football team and community aren't about that. The actions made by a small group shouldn't represent the entire football team and community. I'm proud to be a part of what this team is actually about, and it's sad to see something like this ruin a rich tradition we carry.” >> Read more trending news There was a similar reaction from some on Facebook, where at least one man defended the school and the community.  “I saw some comments that are calling the entire school and community racist, (and) I take issue with that,” Allen Bean wrote. “Having had the opportunity to do some volunteer work at Creston High School on several occasions, I saw firsthand the love and care they have for all students. I condemn those that are involved and think they deserve severe punishment, but let’s be careful labeling this school and its community.” In the meantime, a Drake University law professor told the Register that he believes school officials overreached in their discipline of the students.  “This is a significant free speech issue,” Mark Kende told the newspaper. “If they’re off school grounds and they’re doing it in their free time and they’re not targeting someone in school, then this is a form of expressive speech.” Kende explained that, according to Iowa law, hate speech is only a criminal offense if it specifically targets someone.  The professor told the Register that the students, if involved in extracurricular activities, may have been required to sign statements saying they would refrain from behavior that would reflect poorly on them and the school. The Constitution’s guarantee of free speech could override those statements, however.  “The school district’s going to have an issue,” Kende said. “The issue is complicated by the fact that the school is reaching beyond its typical school orders to penalize them.”
