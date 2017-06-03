Teens killed in Kissimmee crash remembered at vigil

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night to remember two teenagers killed in a Kissimmee car crash.
Police are still trying to piece together what led to Thursday’s night’s crash.
The victims, Sebastian Suarez-Palacio and Melanie Peguer, both 16, were students at Gateway High School.
Students and staff organized a memorial and vigil to honor the students.
Read: 2 teenagers die when car plows through Kissimmee strip mall, police say
Rebecca Mandia, Suarez-Palacio’s teacher, said the students’ deaths still don’t feel real.
“It’s going to take a while,” she said. “He was very loved and we’re doing to miss him dearly.”
Kissimmee police said the car the students were in plowed into a vacant building near the intersection of West Vine Street and Thacker Avenue.
Five people were in the car.
Mandia said she and her students are having a tough time processing what happened.
“Kids are my life. We invest in them and we push them and we’re strict, but we love them,” she said.
Nicholas Bermudez knew both victims and played football with Suarez-Palacio.
"He was a funny guy. He was always very charismatic,” he said.
Police have not provided the conditions or identities of the three other people who were in the car.
