News
Teen who died after jumping into Ocala swimming hole identified
Close

Teen who died after jumping into Ocala swimming hole identified

Teen who died after jumping into Ocala swimming hole identified
Rescue officials found the body of a 17-year-old boy who jumped from a ledge into an Ocala swimming hole Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Teen who died after jumping into Ocala swimming hole identified

By: Chip Skambis News | WFTV
Updated:

OCALA, Fla. -  Rescue officials found the body of a 18-year-old boy who died after jumping from a ledge into an Ocala swimming hole Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire Rescue officials responded to a possible drowning at a limestone quarry behind the Hard Rock Cycle Park off NW Gainesville Road around 11 a.m.

Firefighters met near the quarry with ten teenagers who told them a 18-year-old man, Zachary Newton of Tampa, had entered the water and not come out.

Firefighters then contacted sheriff’s deputies to assist in searching for Newton, who has not been identified.

A dive team and the aviation unit were dispatched to assist in the search, which lasted a little more than three hours.

Around 2:15 p.m., the dive team located Newton’s body.

The investigation is on-going. The medical examiner is still working to determine cause of death. 

Police investigate drowning in Casselberry

Rescue officials found the body of a 17-year-old boy who jumped from a ledge into an Ocala swimming hole Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. 
Teen who died after jumping into Ocala swimming hole identified

Rescue officials found the body of a 17-year-old boy who jumped from a ledge into an Ocala swimming hole Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Deputies investigate 12-year-old's drowning death at Orange County hotel

Man drowns in Lake Ivanhoe
