Friends and classmates honored a slain Liberty High School senior Friday by wearing her jersey number and garnet and gold, the school colors of Florida State University.

They came together with family members Friday evening during a candlelight vigil to remember Larissa Barros.

Deputies said they found Barros, 18, fatally shot Thursday in her family’s Poinciana home after she called 911 to report that someone she knew was trying to break in.

Friend and teammate Celimette Cordero said Barros was the mother of a 1-year-old boy, a top student and a star athlete who was set to begin classes at FSU this fall.

She was two weeks shy of graduating third in her class.

"She reminded me of a superwoman, because she was able to balance everything," Cordero said.

Read: Deputies: Liberty High School senior, mother of 1-year-old boy found shot to death

“I'm really heartbroken,” she said. “Words can't describe it, really.”

Investigators said they found 20-year-old Kai Williams, Barros' estranged boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old son, a block away. They said Williams fatally shot himself when they closed in on him.

Detectives haven’t identified a suspect, but they said Williams matched the description of the person who broke into the home.

"We believe that he's the shooter and responsible for her death, but forensically, we cannot do that at this time until those results come back," said Jacob Ruiz of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found Barros’ body when they returned to her home.

During Friday's candlelight vigil, the Rev. Cynthia Agosto said it was time for the community to come together to support each other after such a tragedy.

"When our community hurts, we need to come out and let the community see that we're here for them," she said.

Records said Barros told a court that she had issues with Williams for two years.

Photos: Larissa Barros

Williams was previously charged with aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order in September, records said. He was accused of slashing her tires and setting her car on fire in the LIberty High School parking lot. A witness said Williams' car was at the scene of the fire.

Prosecutors with the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney's Office dropped the aggravated stalking case in January. Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to prove Williams was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Barros was granted a second injunction against Williams in January, after Williams in December repeatedly tried to contact her through phone calls, text messages and letters, documents said. He "kept saying how much he wants to talk to me, because he knows he's going to jail for a long time," documents said.

Barros said in the report that, "I feel very unsafe. Myself and anyone around me are in danger. I need to feel protected and safe." Barros also said Williams was unstable and jealous and that he posted a video on Instagram of him browsing a gun shop.

Deputies said the gun Williams used to kill himself was not stolen, but it's unclear where the gun came from.

Cordero said she knew Barros had a lot to deal with outside school.

“We were just really close,” Cordero said. “I wish there was more I could have done to help her."

Watch below to hear from a friend of Larissa:

Reading through 18 yo Larissa Barros' own words when requesting no contact order against the father of her child is chilling. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/I2kIerVjRh — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 12, 2017

Prosecutors with the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney's Office dropped the case in January.