Tebow’s Florida minor league career begins

Tim Tebow’s time with the St. Lucie Mets began today with a strikeout.

The former college football star and NFL quarterback is playing for his second team in the New York Mets minor league system.

He was promoted last week from the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies of the Class A South Atlantic League to the Mets’ team in the Florida State League.

Announcers noted that the crowd for today’s game in Port St. Lucie was considerably larger than a typical mid-week day game audience, due to Tebow’s presence.

Attendance at Fireflies games this year were up 40% because of Tebow.

He is also boosting attendance at road games. The Mets will be playing the Florida Fire Frogs in Kissimmee in mid-July. The Fire Frogs said they are already noticing a boost in ticket sales for that series, July 21-24.