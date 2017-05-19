Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 92
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Clear
H 92° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Sweden drops rape probe into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Close

Sweden drops rape probe into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Sweden drops rape probe into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Photo Credit: Carl Court
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange prepares to speak from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy where he continues to seek asylum following an extradition request from Sweden in 2012, on February 5, 2016 in London, England. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has insisted that Mr Assange's detention should be brought to an end. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sweden drops rape probe into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Updated:
Photo Credit: Carl Court
STOCKHOLM - 

Sweden's top prosecutor said Friday she's dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years because there's no possibility of arresting him "in the foreseeable future."

The announcement means the outspoken WikiLeaks leader no longer faces sex crime allegations in Sweden, although British police say he is still wanted for jumping bail in Britain in 2012.

Friday was the deadline for the Swedish prosecution to send a request to Stockholm District Court in the Assange case.

Assange, 45, took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sex-crime allegations from two women. He has been there ever since, fearing that if he was in custody he might ultimately be extradited to the United States for his role at the helm of WikiLeaks, which has published tens of thousands of leaked classified U.S. government documents.

"This is a total victory for Julian Assange. He is now free to leave the embassy when he wants. We have won the Assange case. He is of course happy and relieved. He has been critical that it has lasted that long," Per E. Samuelsson, his lawyer in Sweden, told Swedish Radio.

It is not known if U.S. officials are seeking Assange's arrest because of a possible sealed indictment. Last month President Donald Trump said he would support any decision by the Justice Department to charge Assange.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said Friday that chief Marianne Ny "has decided to discontinue the investigation." Ny said she will call back the European arrest warrant on Assange.

Ny told reporters that the WikiLeaks founder had "tried to dodge all attempts at arrest" by British and Swedish authorities. She said prosecutors had been unable to make a full assessment of the case and were not making a finding on whether Assange was guilty of the allegations.

She said the case could be reopened if Assange returns to Sweden before the statute of limitations expires in 2020.

Prosecutors frustrated by Assange's refusal to return to Sweden for questioning eventually came to London to meet with him at the Ecuadorean Embassy.

WikiLeaks tweeted after the Swedish announcement: "UK refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a US extradition warrant for Julian Assange. Focus now moves to UK."

Samuelsson, the lawyer in Sweden, told Swedish Radio he had been in touch with Assange via text message and the Australian had written, "Serious, Oh My God."

British police said despite Sweden's decision to drop a rape investigation, Assange still faces arrest if he leaves Ecuador's embassy in London.

The Metropolitan Police says there is a British warrant for Assange's arrest after he jumped bail in 2012, and the force "is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy."

But it adds that Assange is now wanted for a "much less serious offense" than the original sex crimes claims, and police "will provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offense."

British police kept up round-the-clock guard outside the embassy until December 2015, when the operation was scaled back, in part because of the cost, which had exceeded 11 million pounds (over $17.5 million at the time).

Katz reported from London. Jill Lawless in London and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this story.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Wonder Woman wow
    Wonder Woman wow
    If you loved the trailer for Wonder Woman, you'll like what Mashable is saying this morning.  A small group of film writers got to see the movie last night and they think Wonder Woman is pretty great. One writer tweets - It's exciting, powerful, bold and simply wonderful. Some called it the best DC movie since THE DARK NIGHT. The movie opens in the U.S. June 2.
  • Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss. Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead. >> Read more trending news “Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page. Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family. “I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said.  “While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.” Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.” “It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.” Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone. >> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.  
  • Florida black bear killed in early morning crash in Orlando
    Florida black bear killed in early morning crash in Orlando
    It’s bear mating season in Florida and agents from the Florida Wildlife Commission have cautioned of increased visibility of black bears.  Right on cue, we got word this morning of the death of a black bear in traffic in Orlando.  We’re told a Jeep hit the bear shortly after 7:00 am today.  After getting word of the collision, we sent our helicopter Air One to check it out.  After searching for a moment, we found the bear in the center median at Hiawassee Road 
  • Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley Just one week before the unofficial start of summer, the temperatures are heating up and there is no shortage of good times to be had. icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to talk about some of the best bets for weekend fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: WMMO Downtown Concert Series with George Thorogood & The Destroyers The next installment of WMMO's incredibly popular and FREE Downtown Concert Series features iconic blues act George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Saturday evening at City Commons Plaza. With Thorogood’s signature gravely vocals and gritty guitar licks, the band’s high-energy boogie-blues will have fans grooving all night long to hits such as “I Drink Alone,” “Bad to the Bone,” 'Move It on Over,' 'Who Do You Love?' and many more. 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival The 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival unleashes comedy, creativity and culture on Central Florida live theater fans, with daily performances through May 29th. A most unique cultural event, ‘Fringe’ showcases hundreds of theatrical performances encompassing a wide array of genres and mediums, including theatre, music, dance and art. Ace Café Orlando Grand Opening Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based cafe, makes its debut on Friday. Kick-start the grand opening of the full-throttle, rock ‘n roll destination with a full weekend of action-packed fun, featuring motor-centric dining, shopping, cool cars, hot bikes, live rock ‘n roll music and much more. There is a possibility of rain this weekend. Before you head out check icFlorida’s weekend events forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields. 3 More Fun Things: Dock Jam Seafood Music Festival Orlando Science Center’s Mess Fest! American Muscle Car Show There’s a whole lot more fun things happening that you can find out about at icFlorida.com.
  • Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    A Dayton, Ohio, mother has been arrested after police say she shot two of her children  -- an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- in the head Thursday morning.  According to The Associated Press, the children are in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital. Another child, an 11-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time of the shooting, was not hurt. >> Read more trending news The mother, Claudena Helton, 30, has been booked into Montgomery County Jail at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, police said. A handgun was recovered at the home. Helton has prior child endangering charges in Dayton. >>PHOTOS: Police respond to the scene, neighbors react At the shooting scene, a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she saw the mother wandering naked and asked another neighbor to get a sheet to cover her. “She was just walking around in circles,” said the woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. “She wouldn’t blink. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t aggressive. She wasn’t anything. She was … blank.” The woman said that when an officer grabbed Helton by the arm, “she didn’t resist,” the neighbor said. “She just looked lost and zoned out.” Police Chief Richard Biehl said the mother shot the children inside the home and then took them outside. Dayton police Major Eric Henderson said police found the children in the front yard of the property.  “It’s an unfortunate incident,” Henderson said. “These are very traumatic events for the community. ... This is one of the toughest,” Biehl said. As to why a mother would shoot her own children, Biehl said: “I don’t think we have an answer for that right now,” adding that there may be a potential mental health issue and a perceived threat. Why the children were shot has not been determined yet. Biehl told The AP that prosecutors and detectives are discussing criminal charges against the mother. Helton was in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday night pending filing of formal charges.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.