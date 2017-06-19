Listen Live
Suspected hit-and-run driver left scene as victim recites number, Sanford Police say
William Frank Car

Suspected hit-and-run driver left scene as victim recites number, Sanford Police say

Sanford, Fla -  Sanford police are searching for a man they believe hit a woman, then drove off.

What is even more bizarre, the woman told police that after the hit-and-run, the man attempted to lift her up, but when she started repeating the license plate number of the vehicle, the driver got into the vehicle and left the scene, police said.

The woman was walking on the side of the road Monday at 6 a.m. on 24th Street, just east of Hartwell Avenue, when she was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima, police said. The woman's condition has not been released.

Police want to question William Frank Car, 28, to see what he knows about the hit-and-run.

Contact the Sanford Police Department if anyone has information about his whereabouts.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Christina Grimmie’s family files new wrongful death lawsuit, Plaza Live named
    Christina Grimmie’s family files new wrongful death lawsuit, Plaza Live named
    The family of singer Christina Grimmie filed an amended wrongful death lawsuit which still blames her tour promoter and the Orlando venue where she was fatally shot last year. The new complaint filed last week comes after a judge dismissed the previous lawsuit last month on legal technicalities, giving Grimmie’s family 21 days to change the complaint. The new lawsuit blames the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation, which owns the venue The Plaza Live, and tour promoter AEG Live.  It alleges The Plaza and AEG Live were obligated to provide better security for the concert as there was a “foreseeable” possibility that someone would try to bring a weapon  into the venue. Grimmie and defendant AEG Live did not have a written contract, but the suit contends the company was still responsible for her safety. The lawsuit also mentions how The Plaza Live and AEG Live have since adopted metal detection procedures, which the family argues could have saved the singer’s life. The family also updated the lawsuit to details the family’s damages: Grimmie’s brother suffered a muscle tear and bruises from the incident in addition to emotional distress that will impact the rest of his life.  Although a requested dollar amount has not yet been named, the suit aims to receive compensation for Grimmie’s funeral and hospital expenses as well as for the family’s emotional suffering and Grimmie’s projected income.
  • Otto Warmbier dies from injuries sustained in N. Korea prison
    Otto Warmbier dies from injuries sustained in N. Korea prison
    Otto Warmbier, 22, of Wyoming, Ohio, has died from injuries sustained during detainment in North Korea.  University of Cincinnati Medical Center released a statement on behalf of Fred and Cindy Warmbier, Monday afternoon.  “It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.  It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost future time that won't be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds. But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person. You can tell from the outpouring of emotion from the communities that he touched Wyoming, Ohio and the University of Virginia to name just two that the love for Otto went well beyond his immediate family.  We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.  When Otto returned to Cincinnati late on June 13th he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands. He looked very uncomfortable almost anguished. Although we would never hear his voice again, within a day the countenance of his face changed he was at peace. He was home and we believe he could sense that.  We thank everyone around the world who has kept him and our family in their thoughts and prayers. We are at peace and at home too.”
  • Report: Millions of detailed voter records found unprotected on the internet
    Report: Millions of detailed voter records found unprotected on the internet
    The personal information of nearly all of America’s 200 million registered voters was left unprotected in an online database discovered last week by a cybersecurity firm in what the company described as the “largest known data exposure of its kind.” >> Read more trending news The database, owned by Republican data firm Deep Root Analytics, included names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, voter registration details and “data described as ‘modeled’ voter ethnicities and religions,” according to UpGuard, the firm that uncovered the information. “Along with home addresses, birth dates and phone numbers, the records include advanced sentiment analyses used by political groups to predict where individual voters fall on hot-button issues such as gun ownership, stem cell research and the right to abortion, as well as suspected religious affiliation and ethnicity,” reported Gizmodo, which also reviewed the data. In all, it encompassed 1.1 terabytes of information covering 198 million potential voters. 'With this data, you can target neighborhoods, individuals, people of all sorts of persuasions,' Chris Vickery, the UpGuard cyber risk researcher who discovered the database, told The Washington Post. 'I could give you the home address of every person the RNC believes voted for Trump.' Vickery found the database while searching for vulnerable data sources online as part of his job. It was not clear whether anyone other than Vickery downloaded the information, or how long it was online and unprotected. 'What is alarming about this now is that I believe it's the first time RNC IDs and model data have been exposed,' veteran GOP political data strategist Matt Oszcowski told The Post. 'This is not just a list of people; this is unique proprietary information which gives away (Republican) strategy and informs on targeting and methodology.' In a statement released to Gizmodo, Deep Root founder Alex Lundry said the company took responsibility for the mistake and said it happened when the company updated its security settings on June 1. Vickery found the information on June 12. “Since this event has come to our attention, we have updated the access settings and put protocols in place to prevent further access,” Lundry told Gizmodo. “Based on the information we have gathered thus far, we do not believe that our systems have been hacked.” Read more on UpGuard.com
  • Dyer thanks city workers for assistance in Pulse anniversary events
    Dyer thanks city workers for assistance in Pulse anniversary events
    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he “was completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support” during the first anniversary of the June 12 Pulse nightclub shootings. He took time today during the city council meeting to thank city workers who help to stage public events. “So many of the things that get done, get done without notice,” he pointed out. Public safety, transportation and park employees all worked to make sure the events at Lake Eola Park and other locales went off smoothly, he noted. City Commissioner Patty Sheehan received applause at the meeting for her work with the LGBT community.
  • Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia.  DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home. Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.
