Sanford police are searching for a man they believe hit a woman, then drove off.

What is even more bizarre, the woman told police that after the hit-and-run, the man attempted to lift her up, but when she started repeating the license plate number of the vehicle, the driver got into the vehicle and left the scene, police said.

The woman was walking on the side of the road Monday at 6 a.m. on 24th Street, just east of Hartwell Avenue, when she was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima, police said. The woman's condition has not been released.

Police want to question William Frank Car, 28, to see what he knows about the hit-and-run.

Contact the Sanford Police Department if anyone has information about his whereabouts.