A 22-year-old man charged in connection with dozens of vehicle break-ins on the University of Central Florida campus was back behind bars Monday after deputies say he was caught breaking into a cellphone store.

Saevon Broaden was released from Orange County jail Tuesday in connection with the vehicle burglaries.

On Monday, deputies said Broaden had been charged after allegedly stealing a car and trying to break into at least three cellphone stores in New Smyrna Beach.

He was spotted at about 1 a.m. outside a Deltona cellphone store and deputies started chasing him on Interstate 4 before he and another man ditched the car in the middle of the interstate, officials said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office helped track down the suspects on the ground.

Broaden was initially arrested in Orange County after investigators found what they called a “disturbing” video of Broaden, waving a gun next to a three-week old baby.

UCF police Chief Richard Beary said he doesn't want to think what could have happened if someone challenged Broaden while he was out breaking into cars on campus.

Earlier this month, police arrested Luther Braddy in connection with the crimes.

Police said Braddy and three others were responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to 37 cars in parking lots across the UCF campus.

According to UCF police, Broaden was identified in surveillance video through their investigation.

Broaden posted a video on his Facebook page describing the break-ins, police said.

In the video, Broaden is casually waving a gun as a baby rests next to him, police said.

Besides the car break-ins, Broaden is also charged with neglect of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Broaden was being held Monday at the Volusia County Jail on additional charges of burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle.