Students at Markham Woods Middle School will return to class Monday morning for the first time since one of their classmates died.

Marcees Kilpatrick, 13, was fatally struck Friday evening by a SunRail train as he tried to cross the railroad tracks in Sanford’s Goldsboro neighborhood.

Monday, a grief team will be available, & will remain as long as necessary, to provide support & assistance to the students & staff of MKMS. — Markham Woods MS (@MarkhamWoodsMS) May 20, 2017

"Our school has experienced the death of a student that has affected our school community deeply," the school tweeted. "We ask you to please keep the family and those who knew the student in your thoughts and prayers."

A team of grief counselors will be available Monday to faculty, staff members and students, the school said.

If your child or family needs assistance, please contact us and we will do everything we can to help you. — Markham Woods MS (@MarkhamWoodsMS) May 21, 2017

Residents who live nearby said they often see children crossing the tracks on their walk home from school.

“I've been seeing them ever since I've been here, and I've been here since ’57,” Ela Brooks said. “They've been cutting through there.”