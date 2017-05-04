Student encounters venomous snake at Markham Woods Middle School

A Lake Mary middle school is taking extra precautions after a student encountered a venomous snake Monday during physical education class.

Markham Woods Middle School sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused certain animals to leave wooded areas in search of water, increasing the chances of encounters with wildlife near campus.

The school said teachers were given information about Florida’s venomous snakes and what to do if you come across one.

The email also said snake repellent was sprayed around the school.

“We want to encourage parents to speak to their children about snakes and emphasize respect for snakes and the ‘leave them alone’ philosophy,” the email said. “Students should not attempt to approach snakes at school or at home.”

Students who walk through wooded areas were encouraged to be extra aware of their surroundings.

School officials did not say the type of snake the student encountered.