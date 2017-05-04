Student bitten by snake at Markham Woods Middle School

A Lake Mary middle school is taking extra precautions after a student was bitten by a snake Monday during a physical education class.

Markham Woods Middle School sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused animals to leave wooded areas in search of water, increasing the chances of encounters with wildlife near campus.

Read: Drought conditions mean venomous snakes could be on the move, experts say

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools said the student was bitten on the leg and had bite marks.

The spokesperson said it was a “dry bite,” meaning there was no venom.

It’s not clear if the black snake was venomous, but school officials said they were told by snake experts that the snake would likely have slithered away and not attacked if it weren’t venomous.

The student was back at school the next day.

The school said teachers were given information about Florida’s venomous snakes and what to do if you come across one.

The email also said snake repellent was sprayed around the school.

Watch: 9 facts about Florida snakes

“We want to encourage parents to speak to their children about snakes and emphasize respect for snakes and the ‘leave them alone’ philosophy,” the email said. “Students should not attempt to approach snakes at school or at home.”

Students who walk through wooded areas were encouraged to be extra aware of their surroundings.

Herpetologist Bob Cross said he caught eight cottonmouth snakes in the last seven days in the Magnolia Plantation subdivision, which is about a mile from the school.

Watch Lauren Seabrook's full report on Eyewitness News at 5.